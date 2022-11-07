Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make red carpet debut wrapped in a quilted blanket

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, the new couple on the block, made their red carpet-debut in a rather unusual way. The couple, who was dressed head to toe in Gucci stole the show as they made a cosy entry wrapped in a large quilted blanket from the luxury brand at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022. The couple, who seemed to have just hopped straight out of bed onto the red carpet, posed for the shutterbugs while donning the blanket, which they later ditched to reveal their coordinated outfits.

The 20-year-old singer slipped into a nightgown that featured lace on the neckline, the bodice, and a cascading silhouette at the front. The two front thigh-high slits and a pair of matching sheer tights underneath added a bit of oomph to the look. The Happier Than Ever singer accessorised the look with an eye mask that doubled as a headband and layered chains. For makeup, Billie chose to go with her signature look sporting smudged black eyeliner and nude lips.

Meanwhile, The Neighbourhood lead vocalist complemented her in a silk bottom-up and baggy pajama pants. Jesse kept his collar open giving a glimpse of a number of tattoos he has on his chest and neck. The 31-year-old wore his hair in an unkempt style and accessorised his look with a pendant chain.

The couple, who sparked dating rumours over the last month especially when they were caught kissing in a restaurant, made their relationship Instagram official last week when Billie posted a fun photo of their Halloween costume. The couple tried to poke fun at the critics who target them for their 11-year age gap.

Billie chose to dress as a baby wearing a bright and colorful dress with a bonnet that had a teddy bear print, and Reese as a man with blue suspenders, a brown sweater, and a bald cap.

“Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy,” she captioned the photos, “Happy halloween.”

The singer previously dated actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in late 2021, however, the duo called it quits in May. As per People, Billie also dated Brandon Adams, who goes by the name rapper Q. Last year, she got candid in an Apple TV+ documentary on why things didn’t work out with him.

“I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about,” Billie said. “I don’t think that’s fair to you. I don’t think that’s fair to him.”

