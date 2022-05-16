Know all about Machine Gun Kelly’s $30,000 manicure at Billboard Music Awards 2022

This is not the first time that Machine Gun Kelly has sported an unusual look. But his recent appearance at the Billboard Music Awards (BMA) with Megan Fox takes the cake.

At the 2022 BMA, the rapper and his actor girlfriend, who are planning their wedding for later this year, were seen in their most fashionable avatar yet — pure goth with a touch of bling.

The event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Fox wore a David Koma gown with a thigh-high slit, styling her hair in bangs, Kelly sported bubblegum-pink hair and was dressed in a Dolce & Gabbana suit with metal spikes on the shoulder and the sleeves, a cropped blazer, and a turtleneck top with Swarovski crystals embroidered on it. He also wore matching boots on the occasion.

According to a People report, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, had partnered with Marrow Fine jewellery founder Jillian Sassone and his manicurist Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce to have a special manicure done for the evening. He reportedly had dazzling nails on him with more than 10 carats of diamonds, the total cost of which came around $30,000 (INR 23,32,710)!

Sassone was quoted as telling the publication about the manicure, “Creating MGK’s diamond nails was a natural progression of where nail art and jewellery intersect. Brittney and I have worked on several photo shoots together and we share a lot of synergy from our work ethic to our art. I always feel energised after brainstorming sessions with her because we push each other on what’s possible in jewellery and nail art.”

Interestingly, the nails took 10 hours to create and were then applied on Kelly between him rehearsing for his performance and getting ready for the red carpet. “I love the juxtaposition of the white diamonds set traditionally with the pops of black diamonds set pointy side up,” Sassone added.

He told People that now the show is over, the diamonds will be upcycled into “a collection of limited edition rings” for charity sale. “Brittney will soak the diamonds off of the nails after the Billboard Awards, and I’ll create 10 pieces for charity with the stones. The collection will be a mix of diamond-heavy men’s and women’s signets and cigar bands…”

Prior to this, the couple had sported another interesting manicure wherein they had linked themselves together — literally — using a chain manicure.

They were attending an event to celebrate a nail polish line in West Hollywood, where they were photographed chained together. Both of them opted for a similar shade of pink for their nail paint, while the rest of their attire was gothic black.

