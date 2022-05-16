scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Billboard Music Awards 2022: From Kylie Jenner to Doja Cat, celebs dazzle on the red carpet

Dressed in unconventional yet stunning attire, celebrities walked the red carpet with oodles of style

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 6:20:23 pm
Billboard Music AwardsTake a look at who wore what at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Source: Reuters)

Vibrant and edgy style, experimental fits, and sensual silhouettes – fashion at the recently-concluded 2022 Billboard Music Awards was definitely the one to look out for. Dressed in unconventional yet stunning attire, celebrities put their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet.

Take Kylie Jenner, for example, who made a dazzling appearance in a body-hugging grey-hued full-sleeved gown from Balmain. With her hair tied in a sleek bun, she accessorised the look with a few chunky gold bracelets. Accompanying Kylie was beau Travis Scott who wore an olive green suit with a white tee and off-white sneakers.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. (Source: Reuters)

Another stylish couple, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly also had us swooning over their bold and glamorous sartorial picks. Styled by Maeve Reilly, Megan wore a David Koma floor-length black gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. It was teamed with dramatic black gloves featuring silver flower appliques.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the awards. (Source: Reuters)

MGK kept it edgy in a matching outfit from Dolce and Gabanna. He wore a sequinned black turtleneck under a cropped black blazer and teamed it with matching trousers. Interestingly, the jacket and trousers featured spikes jutting out of the outfit.

ALSO READ |Ahead of Cannes 2022, revisiting Hina Khan’s dazzling looks at the French Riviera

Doja Cat was one of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet. She slipped into a black Schiaparelli haute couture gown featuring a velvet corset top and fitted skirt bottom. Giving the look a unique twist, a tulle fabric was wrapped across her chest leaving behind a short train at the back. Statement earrings and black and golden heels completed her look.

Doja Cat arrives to attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Source: Reuters)

Raising the glamour quotient of the star-studded evening, Megan Thee Stallion stepped out in an ombre wrapped crop top paired with a matching mini skirt featuring a waist cut-out and a train. It was paired with a crystal bracelet and heels.

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (Source: AP)

Florence Welch looked lovelyin a lilac-coloured sequinned tiered tulle gown. She wore an embroidered black lacy overall underneath that beautifully complemented the sheer dress. A pair of black heels and minimal accessories completed her look.

Florence Welch arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (Source: AP)

Red is a fail-safe colour for any red carpet appearance. But, Dove Cameron elevated it to another level as she wore a strapless red gown from Ashlyn featuring a long chest cutout and a tulle skirt. Dewy makeup and open hair rounded off this dazzling look.

Dove Cameron arrives to attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Source: Reuters)

With one of the most exciting looks of the evening, AleXa was seen in a black latex mini dress featuring dramatic balloon sleeves. It was paired with a couple of silver bracelets and heeled black boots. What added a pop of colour to this look was her blue hair tied in two ponytails.

ALSO READ |Denim overalls are having a moment again with stars like Sydney Sweeney, Blake Lively wearing them
AleXa arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (Source: AP)

