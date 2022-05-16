Billboard Music Awards 2022: From Kylie Jenner to Doja Cat, celebs dazzle on the red carpet

Vibrant and edgy style, experimental fits, and sensual silhouettes – fashion at the recently-concluded 2022 Billboard Music Awards was definitely the one to look out for. Dressed in unconventional yet stunning attire, celebrities put their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet.

Take Kylie Jenner, for example, who made a dazzling appearance in a body-hugging grey-hued full-sleeved gown from Balmain. With her hair tied in a sleek bun, she accessorised the look with a few chunky gold bracelets. Accompanying Kylie was beau Travis Scott who wore an olive green suit with a white tee and off-white sneakers.

Another stylish couple, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly also had us swooning over their bold and glamorous sartorial picks. Styled by Maeve Reilly, Megan wore a David Koma floor-length black gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. It was teamed with dramatic black gloves featuring silver flower appliques.

MGK kept it edgy in a matching outfit from Dolce and Gabanna. He wore a sequinned black turtleneck under a cropped black blazer and teamed it with matching trousers. Interestingly, the jacket and trousers featured spikes jutting out of the outfit.

Doja Cat was one of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet. She slipped into a black Schiaparelli haute couture gown featuring a velvet corset top and fitted skirt bottom. Giving the look a unique twist, a tulle fabric was wrapped across her chest leaving behind a short train at the back. Statement earrings and black and golden heels completed her look.

Raising the glamour quotient of the star-studded evening, Megan Thee Stallion stepped out in an ombre wrapped crop top paired with a matching mini skirt featuring a waist cut-out and a train. It was paired with a crystal bracelet and heels.

Florence Welch looked lovelyin a lilac-coloured sequinned tiered tulle gown. She wore an embroidered black lacy overall underneath that beautifully complemented the sheer dress. A pair of black heels and minimal accessories completed her look.

Red is a fail-safe colour for any red carpet appearance. But, Dove Cameron elevated it to another level as she wore a strapless red gown from Ashlyn featuring a long chest cutout and a tulle skirt. Dewy makeup and open hair rounded off this dazzling look.

With one of the most exciting looks of the evening, AleXa was seen in a black latex mini dress featuring dramatic balloon sleeves. It was paired with a couple of silver bracelets and heeled black boots. What added a pop of colour to this look was her blue hair tied in two ponytails.

