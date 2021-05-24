scorecardresearch
Monday, May 24, 2021
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra steals the show in a risqué, shimmery outfit

The actor stunned in a custom-made Dolce & Gabanna gown and we just can't get enough of it!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2021 10:50:59 am
Styled by Luxury Law, the actor looks dazzling! (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram| Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

After a long hiatus, award ceremonies are slowly yet steadily making a comeback. First, it was the Oscars and now the Billboard Music Awards. While there might be certain protocols in place to avoid the spread of coronavirus, but as always — the event was super blingy, star-studded, and high on fashion.

There were many celebrities who stood out, but our eyes were stuck on Priyanka Chopra Jonas who looked ethereal in a shimmery ensemble. Not only that but, she and her husband Nick Jonas also gave major lessons on power dressing.

Check out the pictures below to know what we are talking about!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

The Sky Is Pink actor was seen in a custom-made Dolce and Gabanna gown which featured a deep V-neckline along with a thigh-high slit. The ensemble, which was “inspired by the Fall 2007 collection”, was styled by Luxury Law with a wide metallic golden waist belt. The designer shared that the custom-made belt was “probably the most iconic belt ever made.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

Her look was complemented with a bronze-toned makeup look by international MUA Mary Phillips. For jewellery, she packed a punch with Bulgari baubles and two rings.

But it does not end there. She was also seen wearing the classic Serpenti Misteriosi Pallini watch which featured “the show-stopping cuff transitions into a rose gold bracelet with brilliant-cut diamonds for a whopping total weight of 24.9 carats,” along with pink gold earrings, which as per the US Weekly, “totalled 14.18 carats.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary Phillips (@maryphillips)

Nick, on the other hand, was seen in a green ensemble — silk shirt, pants with chain-detailing and a jacket.

Later, the singer swapped it with an olive green bomber jacket. Priyanka also shared a ‘husband appreciation post’ on Instagram and wrote, “Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much!”

We are in awe! What about you?

