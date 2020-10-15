Billboard Music Awards 2020: ‘Vote’ dress to Breonna Taylor mask, top fashion moments

Lizzo donned a 'vote' dress while Lilly Singh sported a Breonna Taylor face mask. (Source: Reuters)

At 2020 Billboard Music Awards, fans saw their favourite performers put their best fashion foot forward. Not only did the celebs look stunning at the event, held on October 14 (October 15, IST), some of them also chose to make a political statement with their clothes.

American singing sensation Lizzo was seen in a custom-made one-shoulder Christian Siriano ‘VOTE’ mini dress. The black dress featured the word ‘vote’ in white all across the body.

Lizzo wore a black ‘Vote’ dress. (Source: Reuters) Lizzo wore a black ‘Vote’ dress. (Source: Reuters)

Lilly Singh, on the other hand, teamed her glittery white blazer with a face mask featuring the name of Breonna Taylor, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Lilly Singh paid a tribute to Breonna Taylor at Billboard Music Awards 2020. (Source: Reuters) Lilly Singh paid a tribute to Breonna Taylor at Billboard Music Awards 2020. (Source: Reuters)

American freestyle hip hop dancer Stephen Boss walked the red carpet in a black leather motorcycle jacket and a Black Lives Matter t-shirt.

Stephen Boss looked dapper in a black ensemble. (Source: Reuters) Stephen Boss looked dapper in a black ensemble. (Source: Reuters)

Here are some other looks that caught our attention:

Post Malone, who bagged the ‘Top Artist’ award this year, stood out in an all-black ensemble — he wore a black leather jacket with a black t-shirt underneath, and paired it with a knee-length black pleated skirt.

Post Malone rocked a jacket and skirt ensemble. (Source: posty.mx/Instagram) Post Malone rocked a jacket and skirt ensemble. (Source: posty.mx/Instagram)

Billie Eilish, who took home the top Billboard 200 Album and ‘Top Female Artist’ award, matched her olive green oversized co-ord set featuring floral motif, with a face mask and bucket hat of the same colour.

Billie Eilish wore her wore a matching face mask with her outfit. (Source: AP) Billie Eilish wore her wore a matching face mask with her outfit. (Source: AP)

Kelly Clarkson, who hosted the show for the third year in a row, looked gorgeous in a shimmering silver body-hugging gown with fringe details and a plunging neckline.

Kelly Clarkson in a silver gown. (Source: Reuters) Kelly Clarkson in a silver gown. (Source: Reuters)

American TV personality and fashion designer Nicole Richie turned heads in a black Christian Siriano one-shoulder tulle outfit made of two-pieces attached via floral details.

Nicole Richie looked sensational in a black gown. (Source: AP) Nicole Richie looked sensational in a black gown. (Source: AP)

Sia stuck to her quintessential style in an oversized fuchsia cloak gown and a big curly wig with bangs covering her face, matched with a huge yellow bow on top.

Sia chose an oversized cloak gown for the occasion. (Source: AP) Sia chose an oversized cloak gown for the occasion. (Source: AP)

Which is your favourite look?

