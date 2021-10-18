What Bill and Melinda Gates’ daughter wore at her wedding with Nayel Nassar; see pics

October 18, 2021 5:30:40 pm
Bill and Melinda Gates’ eldest daughter Jennifer tied the knot with Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar at her home in Westchester, New York.
On her special day, Jennifer wore a custom Vera Wang gown with a long veil and looked lovely, flanked by nine bridesmaids dressed in evergreen, according to Daily Mail. The full-sleeved gown was intricately embroidered.
The bride wore her auburn hair half up and half down. She sported minimal accessories — a pair of studs to match her dress. She completed the look with a pair of Aquazzura heels.
View this post on Instagram
The wedding took place in the garden of the family’s 142-acre estate in North Salem, with around 300 guests.
The groom, on the other hand, wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bowtie. Bill wore a dark suit while Melinda wore a purple gown.
According to the outlet, this was the couple’s second set of nuptials after a private Muslim ceremony held earlier at the same location.
View this post on Instagram
After the wedding, Jennifer and her father reportedly danced to Elton John’s ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-