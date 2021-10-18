scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 18, 2021
MUST READ

What Bill and Melinda Gates’ daughter wore at her wedding with Nayel Nassar; see pics

The wedding took place in the garden of the family's 142-acre estate in North Salem, with around 300 guests

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 18, 2021 5:30:40 pm
jennifer gates, nayel nassarJennifer Gates has married Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar. (Source: jenniferkgates/Instagram)

Bill and Melinda Gates’ eldest daughter Jennifer tied the knot with Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar at her home in Westchester, New York.

On her special day, Jennifer wore a custom Vera Wang gown with a long veil and looked lovely, flanked by nine bridesmaids dressed in evergreen, according to Daily Mail. The full-sleeved gown was intricately embroidered.

The bride wore her auburn hair half up and half down. She sported minimal accessories — a pair of studs to match her dress. She completed the look with a pair of Aquazzura heels.

The wedding took place in the garden of the family’s 142-acre estate in North Salem, with around 300 guests.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The groom, on the other hand, wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bowtie. Bill wore a dark suit while Melinda wore a purple gown.

Also Read |‘I love being their mother’: Melinda Gates shares throwback picture with kids amid divorce from Bill Gates

According to the outlet, this was the couple’s second set of nuptials after a private Muslim ceremony held earlier at the same location.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nayel Nassar (@nayelnassar)

After the wedding, Jennifer and her father reportedly danced to Elton John’s ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Kareena Kapoor to Sushmita Sen: Fashion hits and misses (October 10-17)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 18: Latest News

Advertisement