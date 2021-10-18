What Bill and Melinda Gates’ daughter wore at her wedding with Nayel Nassar; see pics

Bill and Melinda Gates’ eldest daughter Jennifer tied the knot with Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar at her home in Westchester, New York.

On her special day, Jennifer wore a custom Vera Wang gown with a long veil and looked lovely, flanked by nine bridesmaids dressed in evergreen, according to Daily Mail. The full-sleeved gown was intricately embroidered.

The bride wore her auburn hair half up and half down. She sported minimal accessories — a pair of studs to match her dress. She completed the look with a pair of Aquazzura heels.

The wedding took place in the garden of the family’s 142-acre estate in North Salem, with around 300 guests.

The groom, on the other hand, wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bowtie. Bill wore a dark suit while Melinda wore a purple gown.

According to the outlet, this was the couple’s second set of nuptials after a private Muslim ceremony held earlier at the same location.

After the wedding, Jennifer and her father reportedly danced to Elton John’s ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’.

