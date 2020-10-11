Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan impresses when she does not try too hard

Hina Khan, who is in this edition of Bigg Boss, has been experimenting with her looks. And much like last time, the actor impressed us in one look and left us underwhelmed in the other. The one which did not work was an ensemble from Ohaila Khan. It consisted of a black top embroidered with multi-coloured threads. This was teamed with black pants with flared bottom.

The peplum top and the pants did not work at all, for both were of a similar cut. The look was completed with red lipstick and a dash of shimmer on her eyes.

For the second look, she kept it more subdued as she donned painted saffron lilies on a peach silk spaghetti strap kurta, paired with chiffon duppata. The ensemble from the label Picchika was custom-made and looked lovely on her.

What do you think of her looks?

