Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan continues to impress while Hina Khan disappoints

Who do you think looked better?

Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, who are both inside the Bigg Boss house at the moment, have upped their style quotient on the show. However, Hina’s looks have been a mixed bag and largely inconsistent. She was recently spotted in three different looks and none of them really impressed us.

In the first instance, she was seen in an ensemble from Pallavi Singh. It consisted of a loose, frilly top paired with contrasting pants with multicoloured patches. This look just did not work; neither the colours nor the cuts.

In the second look, she was seen in a monochrome dress from Nikhita Tandon. Even though the combination is fool-proof, it works best when it’s minimalistic and fuss-free. On the contrary, the outfit she wore was too noisy.

Finally, she was seen in floral-printed handloom denim dress from the label Cross A Line. And even though the print was very summery, the outfit resembled a trench coat, bringing the whole look down. The ankle-length boots it was styled with did not help either.

Gauahar, on the other hand, has been consistent with her sharp fashion choices. For instance, she looked lovely in this Chhavvi Aggarwal outfit.

Who do you think looked better?

