Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan keeps it simple in a sari

Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are part of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, and luckily for us, they have been giving some major fashion goals. After Hina Khan was spotted in two different looks, Gauahar Khan too was seen looking lovely in a self-print sari from designer, Sreya Samanta.
Styled by Devki B, the look was accessorised with a chic silver neckpiece. But it was the contrasting blouse with pleated sleeves had our attention. It gave a nice flair to an otherwise simple look. It was rounded out with hair neatly parted in the centre and a bindi.
Check out the pictures below.
View this post on Instagram
Every saree tells a story, can you read mine? 💚 Saree : @labelsreyasamanta Neck piece : @kohar_jewellery Styled by : @devs213 Assisted by : @krutikasharmaa @colorstv @endemolshineind @vootselect #TeamG #GauaharKhan #GKnows #Crazylot #GauaharKhanInBB14 #Fashionista #WinnerIsBack #BiggBoss14 #BB14
ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan weaves magic with her style
At the inaugural episode, Gauahar looked ravishing in a sequinned gown by Steven Khalil. It complemented her svelte frame exceedingly well and stood out for the geometrical embellished design. The look was completed with hair styled in soft waves and a nude make-up palette.
View this post on Instagram
Tender is the night, lit is her game. In this year's Bigg Boss, Gauahar Khan is all set to shine with glamour and slay like a gangsta. 🌟 Dress- @steven_khalil Jewellery- @diosaparis Styled by – @devs213 . . #GauaharKhan #GKnows #Gthegenius #Gau #Crazylot #GauaharKhanInBB14 #WinnerIsBack #TeamG
What do you think of her looks?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.