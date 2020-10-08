Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan keeps it simple in a sari

What do you think of her look? (Source: Gauahar Khan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are part of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, and luckily for us, they have been giving some major fashion goals. After Hina Khan was spotted in two different looks, Gauahar Khan too was seen looking lovely in a self-print sari from designer, Sreya Samanta.

Styled by Devki B, the look was accessorised with a chic silver neckpiece. But it was the contrasting blouse with pleated sleeves had our attention. It gave a nice flair to an otherwise simple look. It was rounded out with hair neatly parted in the centre and a bindi.

Check out the pictures below.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan weaves magic with her style

At the inaugural episode, Gauahar looked ravishing in a sequinned gown by Steven Khalil. It complemented her svelte frame exceedingly well and stood out for the geometrical embellished design. The look was completed with hair styled in soft waves and a nude make-up palette.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd