Sana Khan gets married in a lovely traditional red and gold lehenga

What do you think of her look? (Source: Sayied Sana Khan/Instagram | Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan got married on November 20 to Anas Sayed, and the wedding was attended by family and close friends. Taking to Instagram, she shared the news and a photo, and wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya and reunite us in jannah . Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan. Which of the favours of your lord will u deny #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah (sic).”

Khan was seen looking lovely in a traditional red and gold lehenga which had intricately-embroidered detailing all over, but mostly near the border. This was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta. The actor accessorised the look with gold jewellery which consisted of a statement neckpiece and matha patti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayied Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

On Saturday, another video of the couple kept doing the rounds on social media, wherein she was seen in a white wedding gown — down to the veil — which confirmed news of her marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Celebrities | Digital (@instant_celebrities)

The actor had announced her exit from the film industry in October. She made her decision known in a long Instagram post which read: “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it. (sic)”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd