Bigg Boss 15 finalist Shamita Shetty is a true fashion inspiration; take a look

Bigg Boss 15‘s finale is here and fans are waiting for this season’s winner with bated breath. Like every year, this year too, we witnessed some impeccable fashion moments in the show. As such, actor Shamita Shetty‘s trendy wardrobe stood out in the show and became the talk of the town.

As the show inches towards its finale, let’s take a look at Shamita’s style which is a classic blend of modern and ethnic.

In one of the episodes recently, the 42-year-old was seen looking beautiful in a pink-coloured salwar suit that she paired with a phulkari dupatta. The actor kept it minimal and elegant with a pair of golden statement earrings and her hair tied in a bun.

From casuals to full-blown glamorous outfits — Shamita can pull off any ensemble with equal charm. In another look, she wore a simple, powder blue, embroidered frock dress and paired it with a pair of comfy white sliders. Wavy hair and minimal makeup rounded off this easy-breezy chic look.

Mixing ethnic with contemporary, she also donned a bright pink pleated sari from Kalki Fashion, and paired it with a sleeveless sequin blouse with a plunging V-neckline. She opted for a pair of studded earrings and added the finishing touches with wavy hair and a dash of bright red lip shade.

Shamita brought denim dungarees back to fashion and paired one with a tie-dye t-shirt, keeping it effortless and stylish.

She was oozing glamour in this blue-coloured knee-length textured sequin dress with a sweetheart neckline. A pair of golden heels elevated the look further.

Keeping it casual yet chic, she slipped into a white flowy dress with noodle straps and black vertical stripes all over. Transparent heels and minimal accessories completed this look.

