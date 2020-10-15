Bigg Boss 14: Here’s a sneak peek into Nikki Tamboli’s enviable wardrobe

Nikki Tamboli is currently inside the Big Boss house. (Photo: Nikki Tamboli/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

If you have been following Bigg Boss 14, you would probably know about actor Nikki Tamboli. So when we got to know that she will be a participant on the show this year — no points for guessing — we just had to scroll through Instagram account to check out her fine sartorial choices. As expected, we noticed that she not only has an edgy sense of fashion but also likes to keep up with style trends.

Take a look below to know what exactly are we talking about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli) on Oct 30, 2019 at 5:44am PDT

In keeping with the latest trends, looks like Nikki is also a fan of co-ords. She was seen in paisley printed maroon co-ord set — crop top and flared pants — which was styled with a layered gold necklace.

PHOTOS| Bollywood pulls off co-ords effortlessly, check it out here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli) on Apr 18, 2020 at 10:36pm PDT

Both ruffles and florals have had their moment this year, and when they both come together, you know you are in for a fashionable treat! Here, Nikki is seen in a sky blue dress with ruffles on the neckline. Keeping it extremely minimal, she ditched accessories and opted for a glowing makeup look.

We all need a basic LBD in our wardrobe, and the one worn by the actor gets a perfect 10 from us! We love the square neckline and the sheer sleeves of the dress!

Remember how the gingham and checkered prints were having a major moment earlier this year? Looks like Nikki too jumped on the bandwagon. Here she sports a canary yellow gingham top with fitted white pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli) on Jul 31, 2020 at 12:19am PDT

While we kept switching from our PJs to shorts, Nikki kept it stylish in a white knit crop top and a pair of boot-cut denim. The pictures are proof of how effortlessly she aces the look.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd