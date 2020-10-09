Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan impresses in one look, painfully disappoints in another

What do you think of her look? (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

With Bigg Boss 14 underway, older participants like Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are making the reality show interesting with their presence. And there is a bonus for us as they are giving us major fashion goals, too. Hina was recently spotted in two different looks and though she impressed us in one, in the other we feel she tried too hard.

In the first look, which worked for us, Hina was seen in an ensemble from Sakshi Khetterpal. The bright floral-printed outfit consisted of a crop top paired with matching pants and a jacket. The look was rounded out with understated make-up except for the tinge of yellow as eye shadow.

Even though it can be dicey to ace print on print, we think she pulled this off really well.

It was the second look, however, which just did not work for us. Denim on denim can be a tempting fashion choice but it also needs to be done well. And the outfit she dons here, from MellowDrama, is a 101 lesson on how not do it. The skirt and top set, both featuring different shades did not work at all and the less said about the sleeves the better.

This look was rounded out with blue eye shadow, and though we appreciate the effort, it would have worked better on an understated outfit.

What do you think of her looks?

