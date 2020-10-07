Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan weaves magic with her style

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

This season of Bigg Boss has some past participants or ‘Toofani Seniors’, as they are being called, possibly to make the reality show more interesting. These names include Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. And when you have Hina, the show is bound to be high on fashion. Which is why it is not surprising that the actor was spotted in two different looks, and stole the show in both.

In one, she was seen in an ensemble from Mohammed Mazhar which consisted of a monochrome crop top paired with a matching long skirt. It was further teamed with a white blazer. The actor looked lovely and the look was completed with her hair tied in a neat knot.

The nude make-up palette was accentuated with stellar eye make-up, especially the winged eyeliner which stood out for the pop of colour at the edge.

In another look, she was seen going all traditional as she donned a sari from the label Pallavi Jaipur. It had an interesting combination of colours and was teamed with a matching blouse.

The look was accessorised with statement earrings.

What do you think of her looks?

