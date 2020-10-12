Gauahar Khan keeps it blingy in the Bigg Boss house; see pics

What do you think about her latest look? (Gauahar Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Gauahar Khan, who likes to keep it edgy with her sartorial choices — whether it is ethnic wear or Western outfits — has continued with the impressive streak even inside the Big Boss 14 house. Spotted in numerous looks on the reality show’s latest season, looks like the actor has an affinity for sequins and bling!

Here’s what she wore in the last episode.

We like how the overall look turned out. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram) We like how the overall look turned out. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram)

The actor stunned us in an intricately embellished outfit from Dilnaz which featured a crew neck that was encrusted with mirrorwork and embellishments in silver, red and beige. She was styled by celebrity stylist Devki.

She was styled by Devki B. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram) She was styled by Devki B. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram)

Keeping accessories to a minimal with just a basic pair of studs, Guahar let the dazzling outfit speak for itself. In the hair and beauty department, she went for a side-parted ponytail, oodles of highlighter and bronzer, and a berry-toned lip colour.

The actor made a dazzling statement. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram) The actor made a dazzling statement. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram)

Prior to this, she was spotted in yet another head-turning outfit which was also styled by Devki. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Oct 9, 2020 at 11:02am PDT

She was seen in a white linen crop top with sharp collars and full-sleeves which was paired with matching palazzos. The outfit from Ahmev was completed with a pair of silver hoops and a low bun.

