Bhumi Pednekar gives sultry vibes in her black birthday dress and smokey eyes

What do you think about Bhumi Pednekar’s sultry black outfit? (Source: Instagram/Designed by Rajan Sharma) What do you think about Bhumi Pednekar’s sultry black outfit? (Source: Instagram/Designed by Rajan Sharma)

To celebrate her 29th birthday, actor Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s short film for Lust Stories, hosted a bash for all her friends in and out of the industry. Being the star of the night, Pednekar was ready to rock the night in a black mini dress which had criss-cross detailing around the neck and shoulder.

All smiles for the shutterbugs, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor’s make up was quite a revelation. She has often aced the art of nude make-up in the past. Be it while wearing an ethnic ensemble or channelling some sultry vibes, nude tones stay a favourite with the actor. And why not? She manages to wear them so flawlessly!

Check out some of the pictures here.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor shares her birthday with The actor shares her birthday with Priyanka Chopra . (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar posed for shutterbugs. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar posed for shutterbugs. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar posed with her producer mother Sumitra Hooda Pednekar. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar posed with her producer mother Sumitra Hooda Pednekar. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

This was not the first time she was a head turner in her sultry looks. Recently, the actor caught our attention in a sizzling bodycon dress in rose pink at Vogue’s BFF. A stunning number from the house of Taneiya Khanuja, the plunging neckline of the dress was a sure shot eye catcher and we like the petal-effect along the bust that added an elegant detailing to her outfit.

Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma deserves praise for pairing the outfit with soigne golden statement earrings and a ring from Misho. Simplicity was the key to gorgeousness this time and Sharma aced the look.

