Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Bhumi Pednekar gives sultry vibes in her black birthday dress and smokey eyes

Be it while wearing an ethnic ensemble or channelling some sultry vibes, nude tones stay a favourite with Bhumi Pednekar. And why not? The actor manages to wear them so flawlessly! 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 18, 2018 5:01:55 pm
Bhumi Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar birthday, Bhumi Pednekar movies What do you think about Bhumi Pednekar’s sultry black outfit? (Source: Instagram/Designed by Rajan Sharma)
To celebrate her 29th birthday, actor Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s short film for Lust Stories, hosted a bash for all her friends in and out of the industry. Being the star of the night, Pednekar was ready to rock the night in a black mini dress which had criss-cross detailing around the neck and shoulder.

All smiles for the shutterbugs, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor’s make up was quite a revelation. She has often aced the art of nude make-up in the past. Be it while wearing an ethnic ensemble or channelling some sultry vibes, nude tones stay a favourite with the actor. And why not? She manages to wear them so flawlessly!

Check out some of the pictures here.

Bhumi Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar birthday, Bhumi Pednekar movies (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar birthday, Bhumi Pednekar movies The actor shares her birthday with Priyanka Chopra. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar birthday, Bhumi Pednekar movies Bhumi Pednekar posed for shutterbugs. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar birthday, Bhumi Pednekar movies Bhumi Pednekar posed with her producer mother Sumitra Hooda Pednekar. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

This was not the first time she was a head turner in her sultry looks. Recently, the actor caught our attention in a sizzling bodycon dress in rose pink at Vogue’s BFF. A stunning number from the house of Taneiya Khanuja, the plunging neckline of the dress was a sure shot eye catcher and we like the petal-effect along the bust that added an elegant detailing to her outfit.

Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma deserves praise for pairing the outfit with soigne golden statement earrings and a ring from Misho. Simplicity was the key to gorgeousness this time and Sharma aced the look.

