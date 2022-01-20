Style alert: Bhumi Pednekar raises the oomph factor in latest looks (pics inside)

From fashion tips to lockdown beauty tricks — trust Bhumi Pednekar to be your ultimate saviour for all all things style and beauty. The actor, who had us all impressed with her jaw-dropping weight loss transformation, keeps serving some versatile looks. It was no different this time as she posed in two stunning outfits, and aced both of them effortlessly.

Recently, she slipped into a stunning pink silk gown from Tisharth by Shivani Jain. The off-shoulder ensemble featured a bow-style neckline, thigh-high slit and a floor-sweeping trail.

She accessorised the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a ring from Diamantina Fine Jewels. Giving us retro vibes, her hair was back-swept and side-parted, and she added the finishing touches with dramatic winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, blushed and highlighted cheeks and a dash of glossy lip shade.

In another look, she was seen wearing a gorgeous ruffled black gown from designer duo Gauri & Nainika. The off-shoulder dress featured a sheer neckline, and silver beads over all over the fabric.

She accessorised the look with pearl jewellery — a pair of studs and lots of rings. Once again, she opted for dramatic makeup and wore her hair in a bun.

