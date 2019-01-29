Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar give lessons on how to rock casual wear

Kangana Ranaut’s movie Manikarnika has released and the actor is receiving wide appreciation for her performance. Recently, the actor was spotted in a powder pink dress from the label Ulyana Sergeenko Couture that she layered with a similar coloured coat from Prada. The Tanu Weds Manu actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of heels from Dolce and Gabbana and statement earrings from Anmol Jewellers.

Hair tied in a bun and a no-makeup look went well with her attire and we think, the actor looked rather elegant in this casual yet classy outfit.

Talking about casual looks, although Bhumi Pednekar is rarely seen experimenting with her sartorial choices, the actor recently impressed us with her sartorial pick. Spotted in a pair of flared denim trousers with belt detailing around the waist from the label Madison, she teamed it with a crisp white shirt featuring flared sleeves from Cover Story.

Styling her hair into a ponytail, the actor went for maroon lips and well-defined eyes to complement her chic look. We like how she wore a pair of silver hoop earrings, a statement ring, and a pair of black heels with her outfit.

Previously, the actor was spotted wearing a multi-coloured outfit and her quirky style statement has left us impressed. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, we like how the outfit from Roopa was paired with black heels and Minerali Store jewellery. According to the brand, the silk gown from the Resort collection got its inspiration from the people, colour, architecture and art of Nepal.

What do you think of her latest look?