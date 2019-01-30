Bhumi Pednekar dresses to impress in black

Bhumi Pednekar who is busy promoting her movie Sonchiriya has been giving us some major fashion goals of late. Recently, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor was seen looking elegant in an Isabel Garcia outfit that comprised of a black tank top and a pair of black flared trousers.

Hair styled into soft waves and a smokey eyes make-up with a dab of pink on her lips rounded off the actor’s look well. Keeping her accessories to a minimal and teaming her outfit with a pair of simple silver hoops from Misho Designs, she let her outfit do the talking.

On another occasion, the actor struck a confident, and sultry pose for Femina India magazine’s shoot. Wearing a black flared skirt that she teamed with a Calvin Klein sports bra, the actor rounded off her outfit with a pair of black heels and silver hoops. A messy hairdo and a dewy palette complemented her ensemble.

Earlier, Pednekar was spotted in a pair of flared denim trousers with belt detailing around the waist from the label Madison, that she teamed with a crisp white shirt featuring flared sleeves from Cover Story.

Styling her hair into a ponytail, the actor went for maroon lips and well-defined eyes to complement her chic look. We like how she wore a pair of silver hoop earrings, a statement ring, and a pair of black heels with her outfit.

Prior to this, the actor donned a multi-coloured outfit and her quirky style statement left us impressed. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, we like how the outfit from Roopa was paired with black heels and Minerali Store jewellery. According to the brand, the silk gown from the Resort collection got its inspiration from the people, colour, architecture and art of Nepal.

What do you think of her latest look?