Bhumi Pednekar’s colourful avatar is quirky and fun

Bhumi Pednekar, who was recently spotted promoting her upcoming movie Sonchiraiya opted for a multi-coloured dress. It was styled with a broad black belt and we think she looked nice.

Take a look at the latest style statement of Bhumi Pednekar. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Although Bhumi Pednekar is rarely seen experimenting with her sartorial choices, the actor was recently spotted wearing a multi-coloured outfit and her quirky style statement has left us impressed. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, we like how the outfit from Roopa was paired with black heels and Minerali Store jewellery.

According to the brand, the silk gown from the Resort collection got its inspiration from the people, colour, architecture and art of Nepal.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a black velvet and embellished dress that she styled with an animal print jacket. We think it was a tricky fashion statement but nonetheless, she pulled it off like a pro.

Like her contemporary fashion, her ethnic fashion too is right on point. We spotted the actor attending Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding ceremony clad in a gorgeous white lehenga by Dolly J featuring embellishments all over it with floral embroidery. A statement neckpiece for the accessories and a pop of red on the lips complemented her look beautifully.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor was also seen at an award function dressed in a heavily embellished orange anarkali from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Stylist Aditi Agrawal teamed it with kundan earrings while hairstylist Seema Khan styled it into soft curls. For the make-up, Sonik Sarwate went for smokey eyes and dark brown lips.

What do you think about Pednekar’s latest style statement?

