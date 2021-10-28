Bhumi Pednekar looks breathtaking in metallic gown by Amit Aggarwal; see pics

October 28, 2021 10:50:33 am
Bhumi Pednekar is raising temperatures with her fashion game. The 32-year-old actor caught our attention with her latest look, which was as glamorous as it could be.
Bhumi looked ravishing in a purple one-shoulder metallic gown with a fitted bodice and pleated skirt. The tulle outfit featured leaf-like 3D embroidery on one shoulder and also around the waist, which made the overall look even more vibrant. What added a dash of oomph was the thigh-high slit and the plunging neckline.
View this post on Instagram
The ‘Metallic Moulded Dress’ is from designer Amit Aggarwal’s couture 2021 collection. On his official website, the outfit costs Rs 1, 65,000.
Posing like a diva, Bhumi completed the look with a metallic eye shadow and eyeline, purple-hued lip shade and a pair of heavy danglers. Her long hair was left open.
View this post on Instagram
Bhumi’s look was styled by Pranita Shetty.
Celebs like Neha Dhupia and Tisca Chopra also commented on Bhumi’s pictures, appreciating the look.
What do you think of the outfit?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-