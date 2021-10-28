Bhumi Pednekar looks breathtaking in metallic gown by Amit Aggarwal; see pics

Bhumi Pednekar is raising temperatures with her fashion game. The 32-year-old actor caught our attention with her latest look, which was as glamorous as it could be.

Bhumi looked ravishing in a purple one-shoulder metallic gown with a fitted bodice and pleated skirt. The tulle outfit featured leaf-like 3D embroidery on one shoulder and also around the waist, which made the overall look even more vibrant. What added a dash of oomph was the thigh-high slit and the plunging neckline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

The ‘Metallic Moulded Dress’ is from designer Amit Aggarwal’s couture 2021 collection. On his official website, the outfit costs Rs 1, 65,000.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar loves polka dots; see pics

Amit Aggarwal’s Metallic Moulded Dress. (Source: PR Handout) Amit Aggarwal’s Metallic Moulded Dress. (Source: PR Handout)

Posing like a diva, Bhumi completed the look with a metallic eye shadow and eyeline, purple-hued lip shade and a pair of heavy danglers. Her long hair was left open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elevate Promotions (@elevate_promotions)

Bhumi’s look was styled by Pranita Shetty.

Celebs like Neha Dhupia and Tisca Chopra also commented on Bhumi’s pictures, appreciating the look.

What do you think of the outfit?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!