scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

Bhumi Pednekar looks breathtaking in metallic gown by Amit Aggarwal; see pics

Bhumi completed the look with a metallic eye shadow and eyeline, purple-hued lip shade and a pair of heavy danglers.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 28, 2021 10:50:33 am
bhumi pednekarWe cannot take our eyes off Bhumi Pednekar in this gown. (Source: bhumipednekar/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar is raising temperatures with her fashion game. The 32-year-old actor caught our attention with her latest look, which was as glamorous as it could be.

Bhumi looked ravishing in a purple one-shoulder metallic gown with a fitted bodice and pleated skirt. The tulle outfit featured leaf-like 3D embroidery on one shoulder and also around the waist, which made the overall look even more vibrant. What added a dash of oomph was the thigh-high slit and the plunging neckline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

The ‘Metallic Moulded Dress’ is from designer Amit Aggarwal’s couture 2021 collection. On his official website, the outfit costs Rs 1, 65,000.

Also Read |Bhumi Pednekar loves polka dots; see pics
amit aggarwal Amit Aggarwal’s Metallic Moulded Dress. (Source: PR Handout)

Posing like a diva, Bhumi completed the look with a metallic eye shadow and eyeline, purple-hued lip shade and a pair of heavy danglers. Her long hair was left open.

Bhumi’s look was styled by Pranita Shetty.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Celebs like Neha Dhupia and Tisca Chopra also commented on Bhumi’s pictures, appreciating the look.

What do you think of the outfit?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Diwali 2021
Diwali 2021: In Delhi, the visually-impaired make preparations ahead of the festival of lights

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement