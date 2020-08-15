Check out Bhumi Pednekar’s purple eyes makeup tutorial

Would you like to recreate her look? (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar./ Instagram | Credits: Pixabay) Would you like to recreate her look? (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar./ Instagram | Credits: Pixabay)

A look at Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram and you know she’s been resorting to beauty activities to keep herself occupied. From showing us how to achieve the perfect French manicure at home to posting workout photos, you can be sure of the fact that she thoroughly enjoys every bit of it.

PHOTOS| Bhumi Pednekar is here to give you major summer fashion goals

She is here with yet another Instagram post captioning it as “It’s all about being creative 🍭” where she shows us in detail how to get the purple eye makeup look and if you are someone who likes to play with colours and wants a creative break, give a shot to recreating her look! We are sure you will like it. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Jul 25, 2020 at 9:23am PDT

Steps to achieve her look

👉Bhumi begins her look by thoroughly moisturising herself. She makes sure she also goes for a hydrating under eye cream. After a thorough massage, go for a primer which doesn’t give you a matte finish but fills in your open pores. Don’t miss out on your lips, go for a thick lip balm or lip oil.

👉Then, begin by dotting foundation all over your face and across your neck. Blend it with a damp beauty blender and contour your face using a cream contour stick. Blend that out too in an upwards motion using a beauty blender. Spot-conceal if you would want to and then apply a tiny bit on your eyelids to prime your eyes. Dust some powder over the lid to set the concealer.

👉Begin with a base eyeshadow to cancel out the concealer’s lightness. Blend it all over your eyelids and then take a shade darker of the same base eyeshadow and apply it on the crease of your eyes to provide some depth. Take a purple eyeshadow or mix a lilac colour along with a light purple colour and using a flat eyeshadow brush, press the colour into your eyelids. Next, take a holographic purple toned shade and apply it in the middle of your lid for a dewy effect.

👉Using a felt tip eyeliner or a liquid eyeliner carve out a thin winged liner. Then using a slant tip brush or a brush used for filling in your eyebrows, take a copper-tone melted or liquid eyeshadow and carefully line your winged eyeliner. Do so that it gives you a double-eyeliner effect.

👉Finish with a few coats of mascara and don’t forget to fill your eyebrows! Lastly, clear any eyeshadow fallout i.e specks of eyeshadow on your face with a tissue and apply concealer. Finally, bronze your cheeks and apply a muted pink blush.

👉Top it off with a generous dose of mascara and seal the makeup with a makeup fixing spray!

Take a look at Bhumi’s finished look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Jul 21, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd