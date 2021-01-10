scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Bhumi Pednekar loves polka dots; see pics

The retro trend makes a comeback every year, and this year, it was Pednekar's turn to usher it

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 10, 2021 10:08:33 am
Bhumi Pednekar , Bhumi Pednekar polka dots, Bhumi Pednekar polka dots, Bhumi Pednekar fashion, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

It is a new year and it is time to witness some new trends in fashion. It is also time for old trends to make a comeback, and one such is the polka dots. Truth be told, the retro trend makes a comeback every year. And this year, it is actor Bhumi Pednekar ushering it.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor was seen in an ensemble from Rebecca Vallance which consisted of a polka dotted mauve top paired with wide-bottom pants. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a knot.

Sharing the pictures, Ghavri wrote, “Channelling nuances of a retro era – with a freshness of her own!” We agree!

Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Actors have forever flirted with this trend, opting for polka dot tops or skirts and even dresses. For instance, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stunned in a polka dot peplum top by George Keburia. She evoked the old-world charm and her make-up — down to the bright red lip — really supported it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Karisma Kapoor stood out and how in these pants which featured polka dots. She paired this with an off-shoulder black top and completed the look with an oversized belt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor)

What do you think of the lookS?

