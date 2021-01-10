Bhumi Pednekar loves polka dots; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

It is a new year and it is time to witness some new trends in fashion. It is also time for old trends to make a comeback, and one such is the polka dots. Truth be told, the retro trend makes a comeback every year. And this year, it is actor Bhumi Pednekar ushering it.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor was seen in an ensemble from Rebecca Vallance which consisted of a polka dotted mauve top paired with wide-bottom pants. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a knot.

Sharing the pictures, Ghavri wrote, “Channelling nuances of a retro era – with a freshness of her own!” We agree!

Check out the pictures here.

Actors have forever flirted with this trend, opting for polka dot tops or skirts and even dresses. For instance, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stunned in a polka dot peplum top by George Keburia. She evoked the old-world charm and her make-up — down to the bright red lip — really supported it.

Karisma Kapoor stood out and how in these pants which featured polka dots. She paired this with an off-shoulder black top and completed the look with an oversized belt.

What do you think of the lookS?

