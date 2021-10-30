‘Am floating’: Bhumi Pednekar sets fashion goals with latest look; see pics

October 30, 2021 2:25:25 pm
Bhumi Pednekar has been experimenting with a variety of ensembles of late. In her latest look, she embodied comfort and style that caught our attention.
Bhumi looked stunning in a flowing Gauri and Nainika trapeze dress with a broad belt around the waist. The sleeveless outfit featured floral prints. What also deserves special mention is the bow-like detail around the neckline.
View this post on Instagram
Drawing all attention to the dress, Bhumi sported minimal accessories–she wore a pair of green and red stone-studded earrings.
She rounded off the look with Christian Louboutin footwear and dewy makeup. Her hair was tied in a bun.
Bhumi captioned the pictures on Instagram, “Am floating.” Her look was styled by Pranita Shetty.
Check out some of Bhumi’s latest looks:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Which of these looks do you like the most?
