Saturday, October 30, 2021
‘Am floating’: Bhumi Pednekar sets fashion goals with latest look; see pics

Bhumi looked stunning in a flowing Gauri and Nainika dress

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 30, 2021 2:25:25 pm
bhumi pednekarBhumi Pednekar looked refreshing in this attire. (Source: bhumipednekar/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar has been experimenting with a variety of ensembles of late. In her latest look, she embodied comfort and style that caught our attention.

Bhumi looked stunning in a flowing Gauri and Nainika trapeze dress with a broad belt around the waist. The sleeveless outfit featured floral prints. What also deserves special mention is the bow-like detail around the neckline.

Also Read |The year 2020 was of realisations and improvisations: Bhumi Pednekar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Drawing all attention to the dress, Bhumi sported minimal accessories–she wore a pair of green and red stone-studded earrings.

She rounded off the look with Christian Louboutin footwear and dewy makeup. Her hair was tied in a bun.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Bhumi captioned the pictures on Instagram, “Am floating.” Her look was styled by Pranita Shetty.

Check out some of Bhumi’s latest looks:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pranita Shetty (@pranita.abhi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pranita Shetty (@pranita.abhi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pranita Shetty (@pranita.abhi)

Which of these looks do you like the most?

