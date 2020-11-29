Bhumi Pednekar goes the Ranveer Singh way, but lacks panache

What do you think of her look? (Source: Pranita Shetty/Instagram)

In terms of dressing adventurously, there are primarily two actors who walk that line. One is Ranveer Singh and the other is Sara Ali Khan. They flaunt their prints on prints with enviable ease. The latest to join the queue is actor Bhumi Pednekar. She is currently promoting her upcoming film Durgavati and was spotted in a pantsuit from the label Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the floral printed ensemble was a bit OTT and was balanced with minimal make-up and going easy on the accessories.

And while it looks like she is clearly having fun, we are a bit unsure about her look. There is just too much going on with the outfit and its loud prints. If anything, it makes us appreciate Ranveer Singh’s panache a little more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Shetty (@pranita.abhi)

The look would have worked better if it was balanced with a white crop top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki (@limerickofficial)

You would not be faulted if it reminds you of Sara Ali Khan during her promotional tour of Simmba. She had stepped out in matching separates which included a printed, multi-coloured top and a pair of bell-bottoms. The look was accessorised with a pair of heart-shaped danglers and yellow pointed heels. The look was completed with hair tied into a neat ponytail and nude make-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

What do you think of these looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd