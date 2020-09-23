Bhumi Pednekar’s latest looks give major vacay vibes

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Pranita Shetty/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma-starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare recently dropped on Netflix, and the actors have been digitally promoting the film. Recently, Pednekar was seen in two different looks, and we must admit that she looked lovely in both.

In one look, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor was seen nailing a white ensemble from Dalida Ayach boutique which consisted of a white ruffled crop top and long skirt. And, without a doubt, Bhumi looked straight out of vacation pictures. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the look was rounded out with hair styled in beach waves and accessorised with chic golden earrings.

In keeping with the vacation vibe, she was also seen in a fun outfit from the label Saaksha and Kinni. The printed maxi dress was cinched with a belt at the waist and was accessorised with a hat that added to the overall look.

In case you are looking to travel anytime soon or want to get the feel of travelling from inside your homes, bookmark these looks. You will not regret it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd