Friday, November 05, 2021
‘Desi girl’ Bhumi Pednekar loves wearing lehengas; here’s proof

Bhumi completed her look with a pretty choker and matching earrings; check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 5, 2021 2:10:55 pm
The actress looks breathtaking in her lehenga. (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar sure knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion choices. So it was no different when she announced that she is a ‘desi girl’ who loves “wearing lehengas and dancing to Bollywood songs”, looking marvelous in a brown lehenga set from ace designer JJ Valaya.

The lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery on the waist and hem, was styled with a strappy choli with similar embroidery, and also a dupatta.

ALSO READ |‘0% guilt, 10% happiness’: Bhumi Pednekar reveals that she travels to eat

A perfect fall colour, the warm-toned hue is a great option for the festive season. We like how she styled her hair in a half-knot and opted for subtle makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

JJ Valaya, who has been an integral part of the industry for the last 30 years, has on many occasions found inspiration in grandeur, history and  regality. His “Rumeli ” Festive collection showcased at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week in October 2021 was a testament to rich fabrics, exquisite detailing, prints and the embellishments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJ VALAYA OFFICIAL (@jjvalaya)

Shades of brown and beige find regular resonance in his pieces along with shades such as neutral ivory, ecru and beige to strong tones of red, then onto teal, navy, deep cobalt, jade and different shades of yellow.

ALSO READ |Bhumi Pednekar swears by these five ‘sustainable lifestyle choices’; watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJ VALAYA OFFICIAL (@jjvalaya)

Bhumi completed her look with a pretty choker and matching earrings!

What do you think of her ethnic look?


