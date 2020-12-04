scorecardresearch
Friday, December 04, 2020
Bhumi Pednekar or Kriti Sanon: Who aced the monochrome look?

Monochrome is a classic combination that works irrespective of the outfit one wears. Be it traditional or ethnic, it never fails to work its charm

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 4, 2020 3:00:34 pm
Whose look do you like the most? (Source: Sukriti Grover, Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

If there is one combination that never loses its sheen, it ought to be black and white. It is a classic that works irrespective of the outfit one wears — be it traditional or ethnic, the combination never fails to work its charm. This was proved again recently when two actors opted for the same and, as expected, nailed it.

Kriti Sanon went a bit risqué in a bralette from the label Flirtatious paired with flared pants from duo Shivan & Narresh. The black and white combo really worked and so did the ensemble which complemented her frame.

Sukriti Grover styled the look in a very old-school and classic way with softly-styled hair parted at the centre. It was completed with bright red lipstick which added a pop of colour.

One the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar was seen in an outfit from Saaksha & Kinni while promoting the film, Durgavati. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the actor was seen in a strappy top teamed with a high-waist pencil skirt and a white shirt.

In case you are bookmarking looks for New Year, this works great.

 

Whose look do you like better?
