Bhumi Pednekar or Kriti Sanon: Who aced the monochrome look?

Whose look do you like the most? (Source: Sukriti Grover, Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

If there is one combination that never loses its sheen, it ought to be black and white. It is a classic that works irrespective of the outfit one wears — be it traditional or ethnic, the combination never fails to work its charm. This was proved again recently when two actors opted for the same and, as expected, nailed it.

Kriti Sanon went a bit risqué in a bralette from the label Flirtatious paired with flared pants from duo Shivan & Narresh. The black and white combo really worked and so did the ensemble which complemented her frame.

Sukriti Grover styled the look in a very old-school and classic way with softly-styled hair parted at the centre. It was completed with bright red lipstick which added a pop of colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

One the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar was seen in an outfit from Saaksha & Kinni while promoting the film, Durgavati. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the actor was seen in a strappy top teamed with a high-waist pencil skirt and a white shirt.

In case you are bookmarking looks for New Year, this works great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Shetty (@pranita.abhi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Whose look do you like better?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd