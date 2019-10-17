Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday shine bright at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla show

The launch of designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s bridal collection — Asal — was a star-studded affair as it saw the actors of upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh turning showstopper for the ace designers at Sofitel BKC in Mumbai last night. As expected, the three actors — Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday — turned heads as they walked down in elaborate ensembles from the designers who are known for their intricate and delicate work.

Known for her chic sense of style, Pednekar was seen in a detailed violet lehenga with a deep-neck blouse, multi-coloured choker, matching jhumkas and a matta patti. The look was completed with brown smokey eyes and hair tied in a loose bun with the dupatta over her head.

Meanwhile, Aaryan looked stylish in a white sherwani which was layered with a magenta coloured long jacket over it. The look was completed with jootis strung with pearls. He was also found sporting a moustache and looked dapper as he posed for pictures.

Panday looked nothing less than an angel as she sashayed down the ramp in a white and golden ensemble with a halter-neck choli from the Romance of Ruffles collection. The lehenga featured ruffled sleeves which were pretty dramatic as compared to the makeup which was kept simple, with flushed cheeks and a hint of champagne golden on her eyes.

The movie Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated for a December release, and is a remake of the Sanjeev Kumar-starrer by the same name. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz.