Ahead of her birthday, Bhumi Pednekar set beach fashion goals with this interesting outfit

July 17, 2022 6:20:28 pm
Bhumi Pednekar, who will celebrate her birthday tomorrow, on July 18, set the internet ablaze with a series of fashionable pictures on her Instagram account. Aptly captioning it “Birthday Month” with a crab emoji — which is the Cancer zodiac sign — Bhumi posed in a crochet tangerine bikini top, which she paired with matching pants and an oversized printed shirt.
In the first picture, Bhumi looked hot as she struck a beautiful pose with her eyes closed and hands behind her head.
Bhumi looked drop-dead gorgeous here as she acted coy in this second photo. The actor killed it with a no-makeup look comprising shimmery nude lipstick.
In yet another picture, the ‘Badhaai Do‘ actor gave a piercing look, and the last photo showed her gazing away.
Bhumi’s pictures received a tonne of comments. Samiksha Pedneka, Bhumi’s sister, commented, “My Lobster.” Actor Huma Qureshi wrote “Copy cat” as she, too, had shared a picture in the same pose a few days ago.
Bhumi, who is known for her fashion sense, keeps serving versatile looks regularly.
