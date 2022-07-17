Ahead of her birthday, Bhumi Pednekar set beach fashion goals with this interesting outfit

Bhumi Pednekar, who will celebrate her birthday tomorrow, on July 18, set the internet ablaze with a series of fashionable pictures on her Instagram account. Aptly captioning it “Birthday Month” with a crab emoji — which is the Cancer zodiac sign — Bhumi posed in a crochet tangerine bikini top, which she paired with matching pants and an oversized printed shirt.

Bhumi Pednekar shows off her toned midriff. (Photo: Instagram) Bhumi Pednekar shows off her toned midriff. (Photo: Instagram)

In the first picture, Bhumi looked hot as she struck a beautiful pose with her eyes closed and hands behind her head.

Bhumi Pednekar serves a jaw-dropping look. (Photo: Instagram) Bhumi Pednekar serves a jaw-dropping look. (Photo: Instagram)

Bhumi looked drop-dead gorgeous here as she acted coy in this second photo. The actor killed it with a no-makeup look comprising shimmery nude lipstick.

Bhumi Pednekar and her sartorial elegance! (Photo: Instagram) Bhumi Pednekar and her sartorial elegance! (Photo: Instagram)

In yet another picture, the ‘Badhaai Do‘ actor gave a piercing look, and the last photo showed her gazing away.

Bhumi’s pictures received a tonne of comments. Samiksha Pedneka, Bhumi’s sister, commented, “My Lobster.” Actor Huma Qureshi wrote “Copy cat” as she, too, had shared a picture in the same pose a few days ago.

Bhumi, who is known for her fashion sense, keeps serving versatile looks regularly.

