Take cues from Bhumi Pednekar to wear short dresses this spring season

From Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Bala, if there’s one thing that stands out about Bhumi Pednekar, it’s that she’s a force to reckon with. Not only with her on-screen performances, but the actor equally impresses with her fashion choices. Her style is chic and elegant, and has mostly been met with an appreciative nod. She aces everything — right from saris to ethnic kurtis and flowy tulle gowns. However, it is her dresses that have our attention.

So if you’re searching for summer wardrobe essentials, you are at the right place because the actor’s style file serves ample ideas and inspiration. Ahead, we decode her dresses.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the actor slays in this Nisse ensemble which has statement sleeves. The white dress is serene and sultry in equal measure, making it the perfect outfit for a date night. The dress has a sweetheart neckline, and it was paired with golden sharp pointy-toe stilettos. The actor ditched accessories and went for a generous amount of highlighter paired with terracotta lips to complete the look.

Bhumi stuns in this brown dress with a deep V-neck and a slit. The look was styled by Mohit Rai, and was teamed with a pair of brown block heels from Public Desire. For makeup, she went for the classic winged eyeliner with a brown nude lip. She paired her look with a quirky pair of hoops.

The actor looks pretty as a picture in this satin pastel pink one-shoulder dress. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the look was kept simple with minimal makeup and almost no accessories. The look was paired with pointy-toe stilettos.

We love this self-printed dress with a plunging neckline and puffy full sleeves from Forever Unique. Styled by Mohit Rai, the makeup was kept bronzy with a nude lip and was styled with metallic silver heels. Her hair was styled in soft curls.

The Bala actor keeps it elegant in this velevet maroon dress styled with wine lips and soft curls. With soft glittery eyes, the look was paired with a pair of beige scarpins and a black chained sling bag.

