Bhumi Pednekar shows how to style your basic white shirt effortlessly

Bhumi Pednekar not only has a chic sense of style, but she also has numerous fashion tricks up her sleeve. Thus, when the Saand Ki Aankh actor shared her latest pictures on Instagram, she gave us major cues on how to style our basic white shirt without making it look boring or tacky! If you too are looking for interesting ways to style that white shirt in your wardrobe, you are at the right place.

For her latest look, Bhumi teamed her co-ord set with a white shirt and gave it a chic twist. If you are looking for outfit ideas for NYE, then look no further! The actor’s look is high on comfort, style and will also give you an opportunity to wear that white shirt which has been laying low for a few months now.

The outfit by designer duo Saaksha and Kinni — which comprised of a strappy crop top and a high-waist pencil skirt with a little slit — was teamed with pointy-toe pumps.

We like how she ditched accessories and completed the look with minimal makeup — basic winged eyeliner, nude lips, a generous dose of bronzer and softly blow-dried hair.

