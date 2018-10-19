Bhumi Pednekar aces ‘street style chic’ in this casual outfit

What are your thoughts on Bhumi Pednekar’s recent look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After establishing herself as a fine performer, it seems Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll to ace fashion. Recently, the Lust Stories actor was seen upping the style quotient in Mumbai in a knotted white shirt and a checkered high-waist pant. We really love what she has done here, keeping it super casual and comfy, yet adding an element of chicness to her look with the separates.

Even her make-up was kept minimal to complement her outfit.

Check some of the pictures here.

Bhumi Pednekar at a restaurant in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar’s outfit will add a pop of colour on a blue day

Prior to this, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor was spotted wearing a Tanieya Khanuja creation. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, the off-shoulder deconstructed gown was quite an interesting choice.

The look was accessorised with jewellery from Azotiique and Prakshi, Fine Jewelry. A dash of red lipstick by make-up artist Savleen Manchanda worked well with the outfit.

We also spotted the actor in a sizzling rose pink bodycon dress.

A stunning number from the house of Taneiya Khanuja, the plunging neckline of the dress was an eye catcher and we like the petal-effect along the bust that added an elegant touch to her outfit.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd