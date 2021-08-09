scorecardresearch
Monday, August 09, 2021
Bhuj promotions: Sonakshi Sinha plays with colours and styles in latest looks

Styled by Mohit Rai, she was seen in three different looks. Take a look here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2021 8:50:07 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha is eagerly awaiting the release of her next film, Bhuj: The Pride of India and has been busy promoting it. And in case you have not checked out her latest looks, we’ve got you covered. Styled by Mohit Rai, she was seen in three different looks and looked lovely in all!

She was first spotted in a crystallised bralette from Nikita Karizma which was styled with a contrasting co-ord set from House of CB.

The full-sleeved crop top and skirt, which featured a thigh-high slit, looked lovely on her as she completed the look with centre-parted hair and strappy footwear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

We dig the on-point makeup consisting smokey eyes and filled-in eyebrows. Check out the pictures for a closer look.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

She was also seen in a ruched pink dress from the label Frow which was accessorised with gold statement neckpiece and multiple rings. Similar hairdo and metallic footwear completed the look. Check out the pictures below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Finally, she was seen in a striped co-ord set from Two Point Two — checked blue blazer teamed with matching trousers. The outfit was styled with sneakers making for an interesting look. Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

What do you think of her looks?

