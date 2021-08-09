Bhuj promotions: Sonakshi Sinha plays with colours and styles in latest looks

What do you think of her look? (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha is eagerly awaiting the release of her next film, Bhuj: The Pride of India and has been busy promoting it. And in case you have not checked out her latest looks, we’ve got you covered. Styled by Mohit Rai, she was seen in three different looks and looked lovely in all!

She was first spotted in a crystallised bralette from Nikita Karizma which was styled with a contrasting co-ord set from House of CB.

The full-sleeved crop top and skirt, which featured a thigh-high slit, looked lovely on her as she completed the look with centre-parted hair and strappy footwear.

We dig the on-point makeup consisting smokey eyes and filled-in eyebrows. Check out the pictures for a closer look.

She was also seen in a ruched pink dress from the label Frow which was accessorised with gold statement neckpiece and multiple rings. Similar hairdo and metallic footwear completed the look. Check out the pictures below.

Finally, she was seen in a striped co-ord set from Two Point Two — checked blue blazer teamed with matching trousers. The outfit was styled with sneakers making for an interesting look. Check out the pictures here.

What do you think of her looks?