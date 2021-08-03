Bhuj promotions: Sonakshi Sinha adds drama to the basic black and white look

August 3, 2021 11:30:10 am
Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to release on August 13, and promotions are on in full swing.
As such, Sonakshi was seen in two different looks — styled by Mohit Rai — and needless to say, she stunned in both.
In the first picture, she was seen in a white bodycon dress from the label Sameer Madan. The outfit, as per the label has “faux patent leather diamond appliqué, hand stitched with a pearl neck detail.” What made it further stand out was the way she teamed it with a white blazer, wearing it like a cape because why not!
The look was completed with hair parted at the centre, winged eyeliner and accessorised with multiple rings.
In the second instance, she was seen in an outfit from the same label, except this time she opted for black. The fitted bodycon dress featured “power shoulders and hand-stitched black faux patent leather applique.” Styling it a bit differently, the look was pulled together with hair tied in a knot and winged eyeliner.
Check out the photos here.
What do you think of her latest looks?
