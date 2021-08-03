scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Bhuj promotions: Sonakshi Sinha adds drama to the basic black and white look

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi was seen in two different looks -- "Safed" and "Kaala" and she stunned in both!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2021 11:30:10 am
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)

Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to release on August 13, and promotions are on in full swing.

As such, Sonakshi was seen in two different looks — styled by Mohit Rai — and needless to say, she stunned in both.

In the first picture, she was seen in a white bodycon dress from the label Sameer Madan. The outfit, as per the label has “faux patent leather diamond appliqué, hand stitched with a pearl neck detail.” What made it further stand out was the way she teamed it with a white blazer, wearing it like a cape because why not!

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

The look was completed with hair parted at the centre, winged eyeliner and accessorised with multiple rings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

In the second instance, she was seen in an outfit from the same label, except this time she opted for black. The fitted bodycon dress featured “power shoulders and hand-stitched black faux patent leather applique.” Styling it a bit differently, the look was pulled together with hair tied in a knot and winged eyeliner.

Check out the photos here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

What do you think of her latest looks?

