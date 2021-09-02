Bhoot Police promotions: Yami Gautam gives the traditional sari a modern twist

Yami Gautam’s sartorial choices are always a perfect blend of elegance and style. The actor, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bhoot Police, once again made heads turn with her experimental fashion choice.

The actor was seen wearing a white sari dress which was essentially a slip on cotton dress styled with a wrap around embroidered golden dot pallu.

Styled by Manisha Melwani, she paired this ensemble with vintage gold jewellery including bangles-like handcuff from Abhilasha Pret Jewelry, statement choker from Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry and the traditional dejhoor. With her hair tied in a messy bun, she opted for white sandals to go with the colour scheme.

Adding perfect glam to her look was her subtle makeup which included sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and nude lip shade.

Yami had earlier left everyone impressed with her simple and beautiful wedding look. She had worn a classic red sari with gold jewellery for her big day. Take a look.

What do you think about Yami’s experimental look?

