Sunday, June 05, 2022
Celeb fashion: No one slays the bandanna look quite like Kiara Advani

The actor has an impeccable sartorial taste!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 5, 2022 8:00:26 pm
Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani makes her fans enthralled by her bohemian look. (Photo: kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram)

Kiara Advani has raised the bar of fashion lately, showing versatility in her looks, each of which is eye-catching. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was seen in a chic and summery look, which landed really well.

Kiara opted for a bohemian look that she shared with her fans by uploading a video on Instagram grooving to the tune of the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The actor looked beautiful as ever in a golden bralette with flared pants and a bandanna from the collection of Arpita Mehta. Her golden bralette had a mesh fabric with floral sequin work, a plunging neckline, strappy sleeves with a crisscross back.

Kiara teamed the bralette with a pair of printed pants involving a high waistline and a flared appearance. The prints consisted of red and maroon colours on beige background. She rounded off the look with a matching bandanna which served as a cherry on the cake.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara ditched the accessories and grabbed eyeballs with her sartorial style. She went for a nude lipstick shade, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks, lashes adorned with mascara, eye shadow and well-done eyebrows.

What do you think of this look of hers? 

