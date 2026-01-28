The subway scout and the student debt: Bhavitha Mandava’s unbelievable path to Paris Couture

Mandava was the first Indian model to open Chanel's Métiers d’Art show in December, strutting with confidence in a beige quarter-zip, blue jeans, paired with white heels, and a brown bag. 

google-preferred-btn
bhavitha mandava for chanel at paris couture weekBhavitha Mandava for Chanel at Paris Couture Week (chanel.com)

Bhavitha Mandava is the it girl of the moment, all thanks to Chanel’s Matthieu Blazy and his futuristic vision. The 25-year-old model from India closed Blazy’s first Haute Couture show at Paris Couture Week since taking over as artistic director. And truth be told, she looked nothing short of a dream dressed as a bride, walking with effortless confidence in a white feathered shirt and skirt combo paired with a feathery headgear wrapped around a bun, and white stilettoes.

An architecture student at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad, Mandava moved to New York to pursue a Master of Science in Integrated Design & Media/Human-Computer Interaction at New York University. Before her graduation in 2025, she came across a stroke of luck while waiting for the subway at the Atlantic Avenue station two years ago.

Her scouting story

In an Instagram post, Mandava shared how a scout from 28Models approached her two weeks before the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2025 show. While she initially refused the offer, the scout mentioned how the opportunity could help her pay off her student debt, and Mandava finally relented. Her pictures were sent to casting director Anita Bitton, “a woman who has opened doors for so many people of color in fashion,” in Mandava’s words.

bhavitha mandava for chanel at paris couture week Bhavitha at her debut vs PCW. (Source: Instagram/@bhavithamandava, chanel.com)

Bitton forwarded the pictures to Blazy, who was then the creative director at Bottega Veneta. He cast her on the spot, and she walked the show in September 2024. Mandava walked the runway in a white, oversized, short-sleeved shirt, a pleated skirt, paired with open-toe, snake-print heels, and a yellow bag.

When Blazy was named the new artistic director of the French fashion house, Mandava followed him, walking in his debut Spring/Summer 2026 show in a black dress with gold tassels and pink feathers at the hem. She was also the first Indian model to open Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show in December, strutting with confidence in a beige quarter-zip, blue jeans, paired with white heels, and a brown bag. Set in an abandoned New York Subway station, it was a nod to the start of the 25-year-old’s modelling career and a full circle moment indeed.

ALSO READ | From Cardi B’s viral crow moment to Lisa Haydon walking for Rahul Mishra, top looks that stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week 2025

“After my debut, I worked a job in the mornings, attended classes in the evenings, did homework at night, and flew to Europe every weekend to model. To everyone who supported me, from classmates and coworkers to professors, casting directors, creatives, my parents, and friends back home, I carry your kindness with me always. My parents never asked me to chase the extraordinary. They only wanted me to find happiness and peace in simplicity. Somehow, the extraordinary found me,” she expressed her gratitude in the caption of an Instagram post.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Treks through time: Ancient trade routes you can still walk today
silk route
‘Ajeeb baat yeh hai ki sar par jab aafat aati hai...’: Vivek Oberoi on coping with heartbreak and learning to love again
Vivek Oberoi opens up about experiencing heartbreak
'Her pelvis had fractured': Orthopaedic surgeon shares case of woman with lower abdomen pain mistaken as period ache
urinary
38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest
Uorfi Javed
Advertisement
PHOTOS
books
Anne Brontë: Lesser-known facts about the English novelist and poet
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
The secret to successful AI outcomes? It’s data, says Hitachi Vantara CTO Jason Hardy
Jason Hardy, CTO for AI at Hitachi Vantara shared that data context matters enormously. (Express Image/FreePik/Hitachi Vantara)
Amazon to cut 16,000 corporate roles in its biggest layoffs since 2023
Amazon slashed 14,000 white-collar jobs in late October, with CEO Andy Jassy stressing the need for the company to eliminate excessive bureaucracy by trimming operational levels and ​reducing the number of managers.
From interviews to outfit tips: 5 ways Gemini Live can help with everyday tasks
Google Gemini Live lets users interact with the AI chatbot using natural, free-flowing voice conversations.
Treks through time: Ancient trade routes you can still walk today
silk route
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
'Biggest torture you can give yourself': IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis
Ira Singhal stressed that UPSC exam preparations have a “terrible” effect on aspirants’ mental health
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement