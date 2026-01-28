The subway scout and the student debt: Bhavitha Mandava’s unbelievable path to Paris Couture

Bhavitha Mandava is the it girl of the moment, all thanks to Chanel’s Matthieu Blazy and his futuristic vision. The 25-year-old model from India closed Blazy’s first Haute Couture show at Paris Couture Week since taking over as artistic director. And truth be told, she looked nothing short of a dream dressed as a bride, walking with effortless confidence in a white feathered shirt and skirt combo paired with a feathery headgear wrapped around a bun, and white stilettoes.

An architecture student at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad, Mandava moved to New York to pursue a Master of Science in Integrated Design & Media/Human-Computer Interaction at New York University. Before her graduation in 2025, she came across a stroke of luck while waiting for the subway at the Atlantic Avenue station two years ago.