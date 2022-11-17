Inside Bhavana Pandey’s fabulous Monaco getaway with Chunky Panday, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and others

It was a ‘fabulous’ reunion for many of Bollywood’s wives and their families, as was evidently seen on Bhavana Pandey’s Instagram account. The costume designer, who is married to actor Chunky Panday and is the mother of Ananya Panday, shared many photographs on the social media platform that featured many of her close friends from the industry, including Karan Johar and Gauri Khan, as they congregated in the beautiful European country, Monaco.

The A-listers, it seems, were attending a wedding in the country. In one of her posts, Bhavana posed with her husband, wearing a gorgeous midnight blue saree with sequin detailing. Tagging her friend Pamela Grover, she called it “a fabulous evening in Monaco”.

In another picture from the same carousel, she was seen posing with Pamela, while actor Sanjay Kapoor made an appearance, too. We also caught a glimpse of ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra along with producer and director Karan Johar.

In another album, presumably from after the festivities, Bhavana was seen sporting a more casual look. She captioned the post, “#besttimes”. The entrepreneur wore a cute sweater with pink hearts all over it, against the stunning backdrop of pristine blue waters.

Elsewhere, she was seen with her friends Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor and Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India.

In one of the pictures, Bhavana also posed with Sanjay, who is married to her friend and fellow ‘fabulous wife’ Maheep Kapoor.

In a third set of photographs — titled “Monaco Nights” — Bhavana looked striking in a yellow sharara set from the label Rabani & Rakha. The outfit featured silver embroidery all over and Bhavana accessorised the look with a pair of stunning jhumkas.

She was also seen enjoying the afternoons in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, with her husband — with whom she clicked an adorable sun-kissed selfie under the clear blue sky — and her dear friend Gauri Khan.

