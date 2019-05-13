Toggle Menu
Bharat promotions: Katrina Kaif looks summer-ready in this yellow floral outfithttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/bharat-promotions-salman-khan-katrina-kaif-photos-5725307/

Bharat promotions: Katrina Kaif looks summer-ready in this yellow floral outfit

Bharat promotions: On the first day, Katrina Kaif was seen in a lovely floral ensemble from Altuzarra. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the full sleeve crop top was paired with a matching pencil skirt with a slit.

bharat, salman khan, katrina kaif, bharat promotions, katrina kaif, katrina kaif, indian express, indian express news
Bharat promotions: What do you think of Katrina Kaif’s look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is all set to release and the actors have started with the promotions. On the first day, the actor was seen in a floral ensemble from Altuzarra. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the full sleeve crop top was paired with a matching pencil skirt with a slit.

The look was rounded out with minimal make-up, blush pink lipstick and hoop earrings.

Needless to say, the actor looked lovely. Several actors in the recent past have stepped out wearing yellow and it is officially the colour of summer.

Among the rest, one of the most memorable looks in yellow was by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor was seen donning a pair of bright yellow flared pants that was paired with a one-shoulder top. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, the actor looked lovely and we liked how it was rounded out with nude make-up and hair neatly parted at the centre and tied in a ponytail.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani wow in shades of yellow

Check some of the pictures here.

What do you think of Katrina Kaif’s look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns heads in this luscious Aka Nanita dress
2 Designer-duo Falguni and Shane Peacock launch their new flagship store in Delhi
3 Victoria’s Secret fashion show says goodbye to network television