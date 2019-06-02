Bharat promotions: Katrina Kaif keeps things chic and stylish in this Steve Madden dress

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are busy promoting their upcoming film Bharat and while at it, the leading actor is giving us some major fashion goals. Kaif, who has been mostly donning ethnic wear, was recently spotted in a lovely floral-printed Steve Madden dress. The wrap dress seemed like a perfect summer wear. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was rounded out with minimal make-up and hair styled in soft curls.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted donning an Anamika Khanna ensemble and looking ravishing. Styled by Ghavri, the ruffle red outfit was rounded out with a silver and red choker and was completed with dewy make up palette.

The actor had also stunned in a hand-painted Tarun Tahiliani sari. Styled by Ghavri, the floral-printed sari was accessorised with statement earrings and the look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes and a small bindi. Needless to say, the actor looked lovely.

She had also nailed a Sabyasachi sari recently. Kaif looked striking in a blush pink floral-printed sari from the designer. Styled by Ghavri again, the sari was paired with a matching full sleeves blouse and was accessorised with the designer’s signature Bengal tiger motif belt clinched at the waist.

Smokey eyes, a pair of delicate earrings from Mukherjee and nude lip shade rounded out the look.

