Bharat promotions: Katrina Kaif rocks sequin in her latest look

Katrina Kaif has been busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat, and has been giving us some fashion goals with her sartorial choices. The actor, who has been spotted wearing a lot of Indian traditional wear along with some floral printed dresses for the promotional events, was seen nailing sequin this time around.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Kaif was spotted looking lovely in a Cinq à Sept ensemble. The printed full-sleeve top was paired with matching blue sequinned pants. The look was accessorised with earrings and a delicate neck-piece.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a traditional Manish Malhotra ensemble. Styled by Ghavri again, the white attire was accessorised with a statement traditional neck-piece and matching earrings. Her hair was styled to perfection by celebrity make-up and hairstylist, Daniel Bauer.

She was also spotted in a printed floral dress from Mytheresa. Styled by Ghavri, the attire was paired with heels from Monrow shoes. Much like every time, the make up was kept minimal but the look, somehow, seemed too drab and underwhelming.

The actor was also spotted in a full sleeve crop top from Altuzarra, which was paired with a matching pencil skirt with a slit. Keeping the make-up minimal, the look was accessorised with hoop earrings. Much like the floral dress, this look too had left us unimpressed.

What do you think of her latest look?