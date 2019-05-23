Bharat promotions: Katrina Kaif cuts an elegant picture in this Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari

Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is set to release on June 5 and the actors are busy promoting the film. For a promotional event recently, Kaif was spotted in a lovely sari from Sabyasachi, and needless to say she nailed the look. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the blush pink floral printed sari was paired with a matching full sleeves blouse, and was given a twist by accessorising it with the designer’s signature Bengal tiger motif belt.

Advertising

Nude lip shade, a pair of earrings from the designer itself, and smokey eyes completed the look.

Prior to this, Kaif was spotted in a floral printed gown from designer duo Gauri & Nainika. Styled by Ghavri, the one-shoulder flowy gown was styled with just diamond studs, and the actor looked lovely.

ALSO READ | Bharat promotions: Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in this Gauri & Nainika gown

Advertising

The actor had started her promotional tour donning a lovely ensemble from Altuzarra. Styled by Ghavri again, the full sleeve crop top was paired with a matching pencil skirt with a slit. Keeping the make-up minimal, the look was accessorised with hoop earrings.

ALSO READ | Bharat promotions: Katrina Kaif looks summer-ready in this yellow floral outfit

She had also stepped out in a floral-printed sari from designer Sabyasachi prior to her recent appearance. In keeping with the border, the sari was paired with a black sequinned blouse and the look was rounded out with smokey eyes, neutral lip shade and side-parted hair.

Needless to say, the actor cut an extremely elegant picture and it will be interesting to see what she decides to wear in the following days.