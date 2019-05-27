Bharat promotions: Katrina Kaif cuts a pretty picture in ethnic wear

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer Bharat is all set to release and the actors are busy promoting the film. Kaif was recently spotted in two different looks and she managed to impress us in both.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor was seen donning an Anamika Khanna ensemble. The ruffle red outfit looked lovely on the actor and the look was rounded out with a silver and red choker and dewy make up palette.

She was also spotted looking lovely in a hand-painted Tarun Tahiliani sari. Styled by Ghavri, the floral-printed sari is the perfect summer wear and Kaif carried it off effortlessly. The look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes, small bindi and was accessorised with gorgeous earrings.

Kaif has been wearing a lot of ethnic wear for the promotion. Prior to this, she was spotted looking lovely in a Sabyasachi sari. Styled by Ghavri again, Kaif cut a striking picture in a blush pink floral-printed sari from the designer. It was paired with a matching full sleeves blouse and was accessorised with the designer’s signature Bengal tiger motif belt clinched at the waist,

Smokey eyes, a pair of delicate earrings from Mukherjee and nude lip shade rounded out the look.

What do you think of the actor’s latest look?