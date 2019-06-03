Katrina Kaif pulls off a traditional look – in Manish Malhotra – during Bharat promotions

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer Bharat is all set to release and the stars have been spotted promoting the film with a lot of zeal. During a recent appearance, Kaif was seen in a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the white attire looked lovely on her. The look was accessorised with a statement traditional neckpiece and matching earrings. Celebrity make-up and hairstylist, Daniel Bauer worked his magic on her.

Prior to this, the actor had stepped out in a floral-printed Tarun Tahiliani sari. Styled by Ghavri, the outfit was accessorised with statement earrings and the look was rounded out with a small bindi and dark kohl eyes and a small bindi.

The actor looked equally stunning in a blush pink Sabyasachi sari recently. Styled by Ghavri again, the sari was paired with a matching full sleeves blouse, and the look was accessorised with the designer’s signature Bengal tiger motif belt clinched at the waist. A pair of lovely earrings from the designer, nude lip shade and smokey eyes completed the look.

For one of the promotional events, the actor had also stepped out in a floral-printed sari from Mukherjee. In keeping with the border, the sari was paired with a black sequinned blouse. Smokey eyes and neutral lip shade completed the look. This is one look which disappointed us.

What do you think of her style file?