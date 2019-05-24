Bharat promotions: Katrina Kaif gives major summer fashion goals in this Dolce & Gabbana dress

Katrina Kaif, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat, has been giving us some major sartorial goals. The actor was recently spotted wearing a floral-printed dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The flowy outfit is a perfect attire for summer, and it goes without saying that the actor looked absolutely lovely.

The look was rounded out with minimal make-up, messy tresses and a few sleek bracelets.

Prior to this, the actor stunned in a sari from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the blush pink floral printed sari was paired with a matching full sleeves blouse. The designer’s signature Bengal tiger motif belt clinched at the waist gave a nice twist to the look. Smokey eyes, a pair of delicate earrings from Mukherjee and nude lip shade rounded out the look.

Kaif had also stepped out in floral printed gown from designer duo Gauri & Nainika. Styled by Ghavri, the one-shoulder flowy gown was styled with simple diamond studs.

The actor had nailed a floral-printed sari from Sabyasachi during one of her promotional events. In keeping with the border, the sari was paired with a black sequinned blouse and the look was rounded out with smokey eyes, neutral lip shade and side-parted hair.

What do you think of her latest look?