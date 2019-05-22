Toggle Menu
Bharat promotions: Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in this Gauri & Nainika gown

Katrina Kaif was seen in a beautiful one-shoulder flowy gown. The look was styled with wavy hair and minimum accessories. 

What do you think of Katrina Kaif’s current look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is set to release and the actors are busy promoting the film. Recently, Kaif was spotted donning a lovely floral printed gown from designer duo Gauri & Nainika. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the one-shoulder flowy gown looked lovely on the actor and we like how it was styled with just diamond studs.

Incidentally, Deepika Padukone too was spotted in a similar gown from the designer duo’s collection, a couple of months back. Padukone’s outfit featured a coat and a knot clinching at the waist. The look was rounded out with a messy low bun and ear studs.

Kaif had kick-started the promotional tour of her upcoming film in a lovely ensemble from Altuzarra. Styled by Ghavri, the full sleeve crop top was paired with a matching pencil skirt with a slit and the actor carried it off rather well. The look was accessorised with hoop earrings and was rounded out with minimal make-up and blush pink lipstick.

The actor was also spotted donning a floral-printed sari from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee while promoting the film. The sari was paired with a black sequinned blouse, in keeping with its border and the look was rounded out with smokey eyes, neutral lipshade and side-parted hair.

The actor had also stepped out in a full-sleeve blue dress from the label Pringle of Scotland. Keeping the look understated, it was rounded out with light lipshade and minimal make-up

What do you think of her style?

