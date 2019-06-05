Bharat premiere: Katrina Kaif flaunts her toned midriff in this Sabyasachi lehenga

After much anticipation, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer Bharat has finally released and though Kaif has given us a couple of impressive looks through the promotional tour, she clearly had saved the best for the last. Recently, at the premiere of the film the actor stunned in a Sabyasachi lehenga.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kaif flaunted her toned midriff and looked gorgeous while doing that. A statement neckpiece from the designer, smokey eyes and nude make-up rounded out her look beautifully. The outfit also worked wonderfully to accentuate the actor’s svelte frame.

Kaif has stepped out wearing Sabyasachi’s creations quite often during the promotional leg. She was seen in a blush pink sari, paired with a matching full sleeves blouse. Styled by Ghavri, the look was accessorised with the designer’s signature Bengal tiger motif belt clinched at the waist and a pair of lovely earrings from the designer. Smokey eyes and nude lipstick completed the look.

She had also stepped out in a floral-printed sari from Mukherjee while kickstarting the promotional tours. The sari was paired with a black sequin blouse. Although the actor looked pretty, the look as such seemed a bit drab and underwhelming.

What do you think of her present look?