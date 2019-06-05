Bharat: Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday attend special screening

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat released today. But before its theatrical release, a special screening for the film fraternity was held. From actors of the film itself to other celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Tabu and Karan Johar graced the event.

Advertising

Kaif dazzled in a Sabyasachi lehenga and was quite a sight. The rest too were not that far behind.

ALSO READ | Bharat premiere: Katrina Kaif flaunts her toned midriff in this Sabyasachi lehenga

In case you are curious, here are some stars who attended.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Bharat: Janhvi Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Bobby Deol and many others watch Salman Khan’s Eid release

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani, who stars in the film, was seen with Tiger Shroff at the event. Patani looked lovely in a white corset top, and teamed that with distressed jeans. The look was completed with smokey eyes, hair styled into soft curls and a dainty choker. Shroff, on the other hand, was seen in a black t-shirt and jeans.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar stepped out like only he can. The director was seen in an oversized jacket. Much like always, it was the print that stood out. This was paired with black pants.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked chic in a black crop top, paired with matching pants. It was her footwear that had our attention though.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon kept things simple in a blush pink off-shoulder dress and accessorised it with white sneakers.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor too were spotted at the screening. Janhvi was seen wearing an off-white and grey animal print bodysuit from H&M. We quite liked the cut and the way it was paired with high-waisted khakee pants. Khushi, on the other hand, was spotted a multi-colour satin suit. The outfit stood out owing to the eclectic print. We like how it was balanced by pairing it with an olive-brown high neck t-shirt.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was seen in a crop top that was paired with flared pants. It was teamed with a printed jacket. The look was accessorised with a neckpiece and black bag.