Bhai Dooj 2020: Three Indo-fusion cues to help you make a fashionable statement this festive season

Bhai Dooj 2020: When the festivities are on, the one thing than people care most about is fashion. Fashion thrives on its own mélanges, re-inventing for us ways of being, thinking, wearing and inspiring. Whether you are someone who can’t get over your grandma’s heirloom sarees or are constantly obsessing about the latest cool trends, remember to always add a flavour of self-expression to your fashion statement this festive season.

While the search for your OOTD can feel exhausting in the face of elaborate rituals, Sreyashee Halder, VP Design of the brand W is here to share some tips to help you celebrate festivals with a touch of traditional and contemporary.

Bomber jackets to the rescue!

If you are someone with a neo-traditional free-spirited sensibility who loves to stand out, the bomber jacket look is just what you need.

Not only will it keep you warm, but it is quite trendy, too. “A fashion look that is a trendy departure from the traditional concept of festive dressing. Add a hint of tradition with decorative motif pieces of jewellery or a multi-coloured embroidered pair of pants,” says Haldar. She shares that the jacket can be styled with a neutral crop-top for a bold variation to the look. You can also opt for a basic black bomber jacket, or a rich, bright coloured one which is a perfect start to the festivities.

Celebrate the festivities with a signature outfit

There is nothing like a pantsuit styled with a sari or even a carefully crafted pantsuit with traditional prints. “If your fashion expression is about subtle intricacies and elusive glamour, then these will be the perfect solution for you,” says Haldar.

These can be thoughtfully re-invented with a wide waist belt or by adding the classic Indian bag known as the potli. Haldar suggests: “Opt for pantsuits which have a generously-rich fabric texture.” This could be your signature style which is unique and makes you stand out. Layer the jewellery if your pantsuit has a pastel tone to it for a chic outcome.

The glam gowns

Last, but not the least, if you want to end on a fashionably dramatic note, there’s nothing like a gown for that ‘showstopper appeal’. Haldar suggests the best way to invest in one is to “choose from floor-length dresses to the elaborate ones or something which is fluid like a gown which comes with a long jacket”. This allows you to style both of them individually in your capacity.

